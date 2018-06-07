Dalljiet Kaur thrilled to be Ekta Kapoor's first choice
Actress Dalljiet Kaur says she is happy that she was the first choice to play the role of Karuna in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming horror-thriller show Qayamat Ki Raat
Picture courtesy/Dalljiet Kaur Instagram account
"I'm awestruck that Ekta ma'am thought of me first for this role. I am happy that ma'am does not limit her thoughts to a show or movie star. Giving equal importance to roles is one of her best qualities. Karuna is adorable and I relate a lot to her," Dalljiet said in a statement. The show will also star actors Karishma Tanna and Vivek Dahiya.
