Dalljiet Kaur thrilled to be Ekta Kapoor's first choice

Actress Dalljiet Kaur says she is happy that she was the first choice to play the role of Karuna in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming horror-thriller show Qayamat Ki Raat



Picture courtesy/Dalljiet Kaur Instagram account

Actress Dalljiet Kaur says she is happy that she was the first choice to play the role of Karuna in producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming horror-thriller show Qayamat Ki Raat.

"I'm awestruck that Ekta ma'am thought of me first for this role. I am happy that ma'am does not limit her thoughts to a show or movie star. Giving equal importance to roles is one of her best qualities. Karuna is adorable and I relate a lot to her," Dalljiet said in a statement. The show will also star actors Karishma Tanna and Vivek Dahiya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever