Damian Lewis to play ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford in new film

Actor Damian Lewis will be playing controversial ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a new film. Lewis will play the role in the film "Run This Town" which is currently in production in Toronto.

In an interview with Kit Magazine, Lewis said he has been fitted with a prosthetic to play the former mayor. The film's cast also includes actors Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev and Mena Massoud. Platt will play a low-level reporter at a fictional newspaper, while Dobrev and Massoud will portray Ford's close aides.

Ford made headlines after a drug scandal and a series of controversial comments during his time as Toronto mayor between 2010 and 2014. He died at age of 46 after a fight with a rare cancer.

