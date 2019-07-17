Damien Chazelle in early talks with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt for his next Babylon

hollywood

Damien Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie. As per sources neither Emma Stone nor Brad Pitt has officially boarded the project.

Damien Chazelle. Pic/La La Land film's Instagram account

Los Angeles: Damien Chazelle is working on his next feature film Babylon and the filmmaker wants to reunite with his "La La Land" star Emma Stone for the project. The makers are also in talks with Brad Pitt to join the film, which will be his second Hollywood-set period drama after upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Deadline, Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie. As per sources neither Stone nor Pitt has officially boarded the project. Marc Platt, who produced "La La Land", is one of the producers on Babylon along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies. Chazelle wants to cast Stone in the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry. The filmmaker is right now busy with his Netflix series "The Eddy", while Stone is fresh out of the success of Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" and TV series "Maniac".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever