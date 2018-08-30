Damon Herriman to star in Once upon a time in Hollywood

hollywood

Damon Herriman will play the role of a cult leader, Charles Manson, in the movie

Quentin Tarantino

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino is all set to cast Australian actor Damon Herriman in his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Entertainment Weekly reported that the actor will play the role of a cult leader, Charles Manson, in the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which features multiple storylines is a tribute to Hollywood's golden age. Apart from Herriman; Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Margaret Qualley and Lena Dunham are set to join the project.

The movie is based on the life of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). They struggle to make it big in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore.

The film is set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles. It stars Margot Robbie, who is set to portray the role of Sharon Tate. Clu Gulager, James Landry Hebert, and 'Better Things' star Mikey Madison have also been roped into the project. The film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

