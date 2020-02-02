Dance + 5: Rupesh from Dharmesh's team stuns everyone with his performance

The country's most loved dance reality show Dance+5 has been impressing the audiences all over with foot-tapping performances from the top 10 contestants. All the 4 captains – Karishma, Dharmesh, Suresh & Punit along with Super Judge Remo are now judging the performances with renewed vigour as the competition has reached its final stage. In the upcoming episode, Rupesh from Dharmesh's team impressed everyone on the sets with his brave blindfolded act!

Rupesh displayed his exceptional dancing skills on the latest episode by performing his entire act blindfolded! His masterful rendition on Aas Paas Hai Khuda shall narrate the story of how a boy with impaired vision convinces his mother that he will achieve success in life. His emotional performance enthralled the on-sets audiences and all the captains which in turn scored him a standing ovation from all.

Take a look at the breathtaking promo right here:

Super judge Remo expressed his happiness and shared, "We have all seen blindfolded acts in the past but this was something totally different! Nobody has ever witnessed such an amazing act. We wouldn't be able to walk even 10 steps properly if we are blindfolded and Rupesh has performed the entire act this way."

We can't wait to watch Rupesh flooring everyone with his dancing talent on the weekend. It's not every day that a contestant gets to impress all the judges on India's most loved dance reality show!

To enjoy all the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.

