Dance+5: What made Varun Dhawan turn choreographer on the show?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Star plus' popular dance reality show Dance+5 is one of the most popular dance shows on Television and continues to have a healthy fan following. This weekend, the show will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher as the spunky actor Varun Dhawan along with his gorgeous co-actor Shraddha Kapoor will grace the stage of Dance+5 to encourage aspiring dancers for their journey and to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer, directed by none other than the judge of the show, Remo D'Souza.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress not only the talented actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but Super judge and director Remo D'Souza too. Varun Dhawan was floored by creative dance crew's magical performance to Bachna Ae Haseeno. During the course of the episode, Creative Dance crew reveals how their father used to admonish their talent and never used to support their efforts to achieve their dreams.

Hearing this, Varun Dhawan expresses his wish to choreograph the fathers' of the Creative Dance Crew and perform with them. Leaving everyone stunned, Varun choreographs the fathers of the dance group and grooves with them.

To catch all this Masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates