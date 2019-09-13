Dance Deewane: Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit-Nene croon romantic songs

With just a day left for Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's film, Dream Girl to hit the theatres, the actors are on a non-stop promotional spree. Actors generally resort to reality-based television shows, and following the same, Ayushmann visited the sets of the dance show, Dance Deewane.

The dance reality show is being hosted by television actor Arjun Bijlani and has Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer Tushar Kalia. Surprise moments are now a signature to this show. But something unusual happened when Madhuri Dixit requested Ayushman to sing for her and the audience. A request Ayushman couldn't help, but agree. All pumped up to grace the stage and sing, Ayushman headed to the stage only to be surprised with a romantic setup and have Madhuri Dixit as her singing partner. The duo created a magical moment on Dance Deewane when they sat and sang a medley of songs.

An energetic and excited Ayushman Khurrana said: "Dance show pe gaane ka mazza hi kuch aur hai" (There's a different excitement in singing on a dance show) and set the audience swaying and smiling with his soulful voice as he sings 'Ik Mulaqaat' from his upcoming movie Dream Girl.

The audience couldn't stop cheering and clapping when after that Madhuri Dixit sang 'Yeh Ladka Haye Allah'. The highlight of the medley was when the duo together sang 'Paani Da Rang', getting everyone to enjoy and applaud for the soulful moment.

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13, wherein, he plays the character of a man who talks in an effeminate voice to solve the problems of his listeners. Owing to his voice, Ayushmann (Pooja) picks up a job at a radio station.

