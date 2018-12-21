Dance reality show Super Dancer, is back with its third season

bollywood

Sony Entertainment Television (SET) is all set to redefine weekends with yet another exciting chapter of the nation’s favourite dance reality show – Super Dancer. The distinguished home-grown format of Super Dancer, in its third edition, not just celebrates the skill of dancing but applauds the passion and determination with which the young aspirants imbibe this skill.

The show promises to take the nation through a journey that leads them to Dance Ka Kal. Retaining its trio of original Super Judges; Bollywood superstar – Shilpa Shetty, Eminent Filmmaker – Anurag Basu and celebrated choreographer – Geeta Kapur, the show will be hosted by, Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. It will premiere on 29th December and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Produced by Frames Production Company, Super Dancer - Chapter 3 is a perfect mélange of power-packed performances, non-stop excitement and fun with performances that will keep you hooked!!

Opening its doors to a new generation of young dancers, who dream of making it BIG on the small screen, Super Dancer Chapter 3 auditioned talent across 11 cities. From amongst the many aspirants, only 12 will be seen competing for the most coveted title. The show will provide young dance protégés with a unique opportunity to exhibit their talent on a national platform, leveraging the 3D’s of Dancing - Desire, Discipline, and Determination.

