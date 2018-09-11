Dance to Bappa's tune

ganesh-chaturthi

Catch DJ Pratik spin some of these tracks at a rooftop restaurant where you can let your hair down and hit the dance floor

DJ Pratik

Trance music has become such an integral part of this festive season that it even has its own genre — trance Ganesha. Catch DJ Pratik spin some of these tracks at a rooftop restaurant where you can let your hair down and hit the dance floor.

On: September 13, 10 pm

At: JLWA, VN Sphere, Bandra West.

Call: 8291162951

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates