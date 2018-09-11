Search

Dance to Bappa's tune

Sep 11, 2018, 09:04 IST | The Guide Team

Catch DJ Pratik spin some of these tracks at a rooftop restaurant where you can let your hair down and hit the dance floor

DJ Pratik

Trance music has become such an integral part of this festive season that it even has its own genre — trance Ganesha. Catch DJ Pratik spin some of these tracks at a rooftop restaurant where you can let your hair down and hit the dance floor.

On: September 13, 10 pm
At: JLWA, VN Sphere, Bandra West.
Call: 8291162951

