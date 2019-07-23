Dance your way to fitness this monsoon season

health-fitness

Shiamak Davar

It’s raining new moves this monsoon season! After heating it up the summers with the hottest grooves this year, ace choreographer spells out the trending dance styles to fitness this monsoon! As people all around the globe are finding out each day a reason to be fit, dancing is one of the greatest fitness workouts there ever is. So don’t let your spirits dampen with the non-stop downpour, it’s time to create a splash and start dancing your way to fitness.

Get Technical with Contemporary: For the serious dance enthusiasts, there is nothing better than honing your skills, technique and training in one of the finest styles of dance; Contemporary. From flexibility through stretches, to working on your stamina and building your strength, the warm up in a Contemporary class is as intense as the routine! Learn it the Shiamak way, combining indo contemporary and modern moves with a touch of folk and a ballet grounding.



Best of Bollywood: This one never goes out of style or season! So even in the Monsoons, Bollywood is amongst the favourite dance styles. Remember the famous “Chak Doom Doom” rain song choreographed by Shiamak? Well he got you dancing in the rains over two decades back and continues to do so!

Hip-Hop and Happening: From Urban to Old School, Hip Hop as a culture still remains constant, in face even evolving. Of the most popular dance styles amongst the youth, Hip Hop classes always go to packed houses.

Bhangra-Swag: Like the name stands, Bhangra swag adds some flavour and spice of swag in the traditional Bhangra dance. It is an amazing combination with some trending music. It’s the Bhangratadka from the east with the Hip Hop Swag from the west combined into a lethal combination!

Sassy Hip Hop: Another cool variant of Hip Hop, this one is the new favourite amongst all the ladies who like to dance! This has sass, style and super moves!

So pick your favourite dance style for the season and let’s dance!

Shiamak Davar also celebrates 25 years of his Summer Funk workshop and show, he gives us some reasons to shake that leg!

His motto is a good beginning, “Have Feet. Will Dance.” Now Shiamak believes that dance is for everyone. There is no such thing as two left feet, and if you believe there is, attend a dance class and you’ll change your mind! It’s not always about getting the steps right, that happens eventually.

Are you shy or an introvert? Are you new in a city and looking to make friends? Do you want to do a group activity where everyone is happy and motivating? Then the dance is for you!

From hitting the gym to going for a run and controlling your diet, some people find it hard to find the motivation to get fit. Get why not dance your way to fitness. An amazing cardiovascular workout, you can build your stamina, increase your flexibility, tone your muscles, gain strength and get fit by doing what you love to some great, upbeat music

Start out early, start late, but dance will always keep you young at heart! If you’ve participated in or attended one of Shiamak’s Summer Funk shows, you’’’ know dance has no age.

Do you wonder once you join the dance, then what? Well, there is a lot! Dance for one is constantly evolving! Just when you think you’ve mastered a move, there are so many more. When you think you’ve learned a style, you can pick up another one! And when you feel you have it in you, it’s time to learn, teach and learn some more!

