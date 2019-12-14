Dance+5: Salman Khan gets blown away by Dipika and Rupesh's performance

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Star plus's one of the most popular dance reality shows, Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. As the competition has got tougher and the aspiring dancers are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts.

This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan along with his co-star Sonakshi Sinha, Sayiee Manjarekar and the director- Prabhu Deva would be gracing the stage of Dance+5 to encourage the contestants and to promote their upcoming movie Dabangg 3.

Not just Salman Khan but Sonakshi, Sayiee and Prabhu Deva were simply blown away by the sheer quality of dancing talent on Dance+5, as the power-packed contestants created some unforgettable moments through their phenomenal acts! One such act spell-bounded the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan.

Right after Dance+5 contestant Dipika and Rupesh's outstanding performances to Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, the handsome hunk couldn't stop himself from saying, "It was an outstanding performance. Dipika- Rupesh, you both were really great and it is commendable how you managed to pull off such a difficult act so effortlessly. I haven't danced this much in my own life as you both have in five minutes."

Moreover, this weekend the viewers will be in for some jaw-dropping performance by the talented contestants. While Jahangir presents a power-packed performance to Jag Ghomeya, the ace performers astonish everyone with their exemplary performance to Hud Hud.

To catch all this Masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star plus.

