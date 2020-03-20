Dancer Punit ropes in Tik-Tok stars Awez and Zaid Darbar, sons of Ismail Darbar for video

Tik-Tok megastars Awez and Zaid Darbar, sons of musician Ismail Darbar, have joined hands with choreographer Punit Pathak for the latter's directorial venture, a music video. Set to be released in Hindi as Tera kya hota, and in Telugu as Nene lekunte, Pathak has taken over directorial duties for both offerings.

Awez says, "For the first time in five years we have come together to feature in a music video, as brothers. In the current scenario, where the world is gripped with fear and anxiety, we thought we needed to put out more inspiring and joyful content." Zaid adds, "Apart from acting and dancing together, this is an opportunity to connect with our Telugu fans as well. We admire Punit's work."

Zaid and Awez Darbar

Well aware that his fans have, so far, enjoyed seeing him in romantic offerings, Pathak "wanted to experiment with something light-hearted", this time around. "The rap [section] in the Telugu version is difficult, but the Darbar brothers pulled it off with practice, and shot for 48 hours." The music video will release on March 20.

