Dancing in style

In May 2019, 23-year-old Maithili Shendye started a venture called The Style Choreographer via Instagram. The name was apt given the fact that she was always passionate about dance and fashion. The Dadar-based student makes bite-sized videos for Instagram and YouTube where she can be seen pairing her Louboutins with clothes sourced from Hill Road or even styling a special Navratri look.

1. Who would you regard as your influences?

Fashion and dance are both creative fields and a combination of both sparks new ideas and content. Deepika Padukone and Gigi Hadid are my fashion icons and I really look up to Madhuri Dixit for her incredible dance skills.

2. What goes into the process of filming each video?

Filming my videos is a lot of fun. All my dance routines are done on the spot. I have professional photographers and sometimes my friends help me out. I also make a few of them on my own using my phone camera.

3. How do you hope to take this project forward?

I hope to become a successful influencer and look forward to collaborating with fashion and beauty brands and create content for them.

Here are some looks (and steps) you can try:

Formal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maithili Shendye (@thestylechoreographer) onDec 28, 2019 at 9:49am PST

Traditional:

Casual:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates