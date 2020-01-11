Search

Dancing in style

Published: Jan 11, 2020, 09:26 IST | Dalreen Ramos |

The intersection between performing arts and fashion goes a long way. And this 23-year-old Mumbaikar knows how to ace it.

Maithili Shendye.
In May 2019, 23-year-old Maithili Shendye started a venture called The Style Choreographer via Instagram. The name was apt given the fact that she was always passionate about dance and fashion. The Dadar-based student makes bite-sized videos for Instagram and YouTube where she can be seen pairing her Louboutins with clothes sourced from Hill Road or even styling a special Navratri look.

1. Who would you regard as your influences?

Fashion and dance are both creative fields and a combination of both sparks new ideas and content. Deepika Padukone and Gigi Hadid are my fashion icons and I really look up to Madhuri Dixit for her incredible dance skills. 

2. What goes into the process of filming each video?

Filming my videos is a lot of fun. All my dance routines are done on the spot. I have professional photographers and sometimes my friends help me out. I also make a few of them on my own using my phone camera. 

3. How do you hope to take this project forward?

I hope to become a successful influencer and look forward to collaborating with fashion and beauty brands and create content for them. 

Here are some looks (and steps) you can try:

