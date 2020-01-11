Dancing in style
The intersection between performing arts and fashion goes a long way. And this 23-year-old Mumbaikar knows how to ace it.
In May 2019, 23-year-old Maithili Shendye started a venture called The Style Choreographer via Instagram. The name was apt given the fact that she was always passionate about dance and fashion. The Dadar-based student makes bite-sized videos for Instagram and YouTube where she can be seen pairing her Louboutins with clothes sourced from Hill Road or even styling a special Navratri look.
1. Who would you regard as your influences?
Fashion and dance are both creative fields and a combination of both sparks new ideas and content. Deepika Padukone and Gigi Hadid are my fashion icons and I really look up to Madhuri Dixit for her incredible dance skills.
2. What goes into the process of filming each video?
Filming my videos is a lot of fun. All my dance routines are done on the spot. I have professional photographers and sometimes my friends help me out. I also make a few of them on my own using my phone camera.
3. How do you hope to take this project forward?
I hope to become a successful influencer and look forward to collaborating with fashion and beauty brands and create content for them.
Here are some looks (and steps) you can try:
Formal:
Traditional:
Casual:
Dance has always been a passion of mine and fashion interests me equally. So I thought why not merge them together! Here's my first video which shows styling through some dance moves. Hope you all like the outfits and enjoy the choreography! #styling #dancestyling #fashionstyle
