Dancing sensation Unnati Malharkar jives as her Fanbase thrives

When you are scrolling through your social media, day in and out, you only stop scrolling to that one personality with some unusual but attractive approach. It takes a lot of effort to be that personality and grab that sort of attention on the internet. Content is made by people and their creativity and uniqueness. Personality always hits your head more than just the person and Unnati Malharkar is no different.

Unnati consistently tried to turn into a choreographer. She began grooving at the youthful age of 7. At the tender age of 15, she joined the dance master Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts. Her adoration and tendency towards dance have been loud and clear from the word go. She has consistently done her absolute best with regards to dancing.

In this fast-moving world, the only thing that halts an individual is the social media trends or challenges which induces one to fixate on their screens. She switched to Musically App and that move changed her life forever. Unnati Malharkar rose to fame when she danced on popular song Dame Tu Cosita, her cute and foot-tapping moves won many hearts in India and across the globe. Here she was showered with titles of dancing sensation, viral star, Instagram model, TikTok star and what not. Beautiful yet smart Unnati cashed this chance as an opportunity and her consistent enthralling dance videos turned the tables in her favour. Her Instagram is flooded with likes, hearts and sunshine symbols. Fans can't stop applauding her as they are awestruck by her killer moves. A whopping number of 588k followers on Instagram and around 2 lakh YouTube subscribers, she is a dancing force to reckon with.

Unnati along with other 11 content creators likewise her has formed a powerhouse team popularly known as "DamnFam". Her recent dance video on the song Sawan mein lag gayi aag has set the Instagram on fire. Her obsession for the sky is a testament that Unnati is there to soar & roar with her grooves.

