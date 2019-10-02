Dancing to their beats

TR Dance Company is setting new goals for dancers in the city by setting up a live performance that showcases lesser-known dance forms such as tap, modern, ballet and jazz, with a unique twist. "Our show is dedicated to the music because music breathes life into dance. It's interesting to see how these forms were influenced by the quality, texture and rhythm of the music that gave birth to them. These four dance forms are decades old but relatively new in India," says co-founder Tanushree Dhaundiyal.

Highlighting that the element of music being played live makes the performance a conversation between the musicians and the choreographers, Dhaundiyal shares that the opening piece is more complex because the tempo can be slightly different each time and one has to listen to the music to do justice to it. "Improvisation is key," she says, adding, "The music speaks to the dancer and the dancer moves as a response. It's like talking to your best friend; it flows and you inspire each another."

This will be followed by a jazz beginner piece and two jazz pieces that will showcase the evolution of music from the early 1900s. The tap dance segment that ends the show has been inspired by real stories. "The rhythm of a train running on its tracks is what inspired African-American railways porters to create what is the basis of jazz music today — the swing rhythm. Our final piece is a tribute to that history and experience," explains Dhaundiyal.

ON October 3, 7 pm

AT St Andrew's Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9820645570

COST Rs 400

