Dancing Uncle gives a dancing tribute to Hrithik Roshan

Internet's favorite dancing uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava has offered a dancing tribute to Bollywood's best dancer Hrithik Roshan in his latest video. After garnering instant popularity across social media owing to the viral video, dancing uncle became an overnight sensation. Post grabbing eyeballs for his electrifying performance on Govinda's dance at a wedding, dancing uncle is currently setting the internet on fire with his moves on Hrithik's Kaho Naa Pyaar Ha'.

Grooving to the hook steps of Hrithik Roshan's chartbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, dancing uncle is creating waves online with his new video. Emerging as an overnight sensation with his debut film, Hrithik Roshan is touted to be the millennial Superstar. One of the best dancers of the industry, Hrithik Roshan is known for his spectacular moves and graceful dancing skills.

Delivering some of the best performances, Hrithik Roshan is hailed to be Bollywood's best dancers.On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming film based on mathematician Anand Kumar which marks to be Hrithik's first ever biopic.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates