Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra celebrate Eid al-Adha

Aug 23, 2018, 08:32 IST | ANI

Taking to Instagram, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture with Kiran Rao, Sanya, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. 'Eid Mubarak' read the caption

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra

As the nation celebrated 'festival of sacrifice' Eid l-Adha, Bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra spent the day with their 'Dangal' gang. Taking to Instagram, Fatima shared a picture with Kiran Rao, Sanya, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. 'Eid Mubarak' read the caption.

 

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) onAug 22, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

Wearing a beige saree, Fatima can be seen posing with Sanya, who donned a pink attire, alongside Rao and Tiwari who looked ravishing in sarees. Actor Aamir Khan, who played the 'Dangal' sisters' father in the sports-drama was, however, missing from the picture.

Eid al-Adha, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' and 'Bakri Eid', honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command. Muslims sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with their family, neighbours and the poor on this occasion.

On the work front, Fatima will next be seen in multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Sanya, on the other hand, has geared up for Vishal Bharadwaj's highly-anticipated Pataakha.

