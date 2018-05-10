Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra still can't believe she is an actor!

Sanya Malhotra wrapped up Badhai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana and has begun shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Churiyan



Sanya Malhotra

Even after the success of the Aamir Khan-starrer, it has yet to sink in. Sanya Malhotra has wrapped up Badhai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana and has begun shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's Churiyan. High time Sanya believes she is one.

Sanya Malhotra said in an interview last year that she would love to do a musical like Jagga Jasoos keeping in mind her love for dance. Sanya says that she wants to explore her love for both acting and dancing together. "I would choose both. I really like dancing, I did the choreography for Advait Chandan (director of 'Secret Superstar') because of Aamir Sir (Aamir Khan). At first, I thought it was a joke and when they followed up with me, that's when I believed it.

"But if I had to choose between the two (dancing and acting), it is really difficult and I would choose both. I would love to do a musical, if something good like 'Jagga Jasoos' comes up. Bollywood is known for its acting and dancing, I wouldn't want to let either go," she told IANS. Sanya was present at the announcement of adidas' shop-in-shop outlet with Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. for their women's category.

She also says that she is not scared of challenges be it in films or in real life. "I am an actor and we have to face challenges. I am not scared of failure because I have seen zero in my life. Before 'Dangal' I was nothing and when I moved to Mumbai, I had nothing, I had no money. "However I talk about it in a positive way because I enjoyed every bit of my struggle. I am not scared of challenges, or failure. If I fail, I will get up, I will learn, and I will be ready for something else," she said.

Also read: Sanya Malhotra to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates