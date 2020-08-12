Dangerous chemicals still at Beirut port: French experts

A girl stands at the window of her apartment overlooking the destroyed silo on at Beirut's port, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Chemical experts and firefighters are working to secure 20 potentially dangerous chemical containers at the explosion-shattered port of Beirut, after finding one that was leaking, according to a member of a French cleanup team.

Some of the containers were punctured in last week's blast, said Lt. Anthony, a French chemical expert at the site who was not authorised to be identified by his full name as per government policy.

French and Italian chemical experts working amid the remains of the port have so far identified more than 20 containers carrying dangerous chemicals, Anthony said.

"We noted the presence of containers with the chemical danger symbol. And then noted that one of the containers was leaking," he told The Associated Press. The experts are working with Lebanese firefighters to secure all of the containers and analyse their contents, he said. "We need to clean everything and put all in security."

He didn't identify what chemicals were involved or provide more details. Lebanese officials have not commented on the potential chemical risks at the port. "There are also other flammable liquids in other containers, there are also batteries, or other kind of products which could increase the risk of potential explosion," Anthony said.

20

Approx no. of containers at blast site

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever