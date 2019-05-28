Dani Alves replaces Neymar as Brazil skipper for Copa America

football

PSG player Dani Alves handed Brazilian captaincy from Neymar for Brazil in the Copa America

Dani Alves

Brazil head coach Tite named Dani Alves as the skipper of the team on Tuesday for the upcoming Copa America. Alves has replaced Neymar as the skipper of Brazil.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) star player Neymar was announced as the permanent Brazil captain by the coach Tite in September 2018, but now he has been replaced by the 36-year-old Alves.

"The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday. After training on Sunday, the coach talked to Daniel Alves to inform him of his choice," the Brazilian Football Confederation said in an official statement.

This decision by Tite comes after a turbulent end to the season for Neymar at PSG. The PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has also ruled out the former Barcelona star becoming captain of the team.

Neymar is all set to serve a three-match ban for striking an opposition supporter after last month's Coupe de France defeat against Rennes.

The Brazilan star has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season after recovering from a foot injury.

Neymar also appeared to be bogged down by the burden of expectations during Brazil's World Cup campaign last year as they lost in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Brazil will host the Copa America this year, the eight-time champions are drawn alongside Bolivia, Peru, and Venezuela in Group A.

Brazil will open the tournament against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates