Dani Alves secures Paris St Germain's 2-1 win over Nice in Ligue 1

Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves scored a late winner to help his side beat Nice 2-1 on Sunday in the Ligue 1 football championship.

French league leaders PSG came from behind to pull off the away victory, earning their ninth straight win, reported Efe.

PSG bounced back from recently being eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 by title holders Real Madrid, who put together a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin gave his side a 1-0 lead 17 minutes into the match.

However, just four minutes later, Angel Di Maria netted the equaliser for PSG through a solo run.

After a long battle and with only eight minutes to go, Alves scored PSG's winning goal.

PSG continue to lead the French league with 82 points, 17 points clear of second-place Monaco.

This defeat leaves Nice with 42 points in the eighth position, threatening the team's hopes to qualify for the next editions of the European tournaments.

