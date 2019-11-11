Danica Patrick hints at getting engaged to boyfriend Aaron

Former Formula One driver Danica Patrick is ready to settle down with NFL star Aaron Rodgers and hinted that they might get engaged soon. Danica, 37, and Aaron, 35, have been dating each other since last year. Speaking during an interview on Jenny McCarthy's Sirius XM radio show, the former NASCAR racer opened up on her marriage plans with the quarterback.

When McCarthy asked when the couple were going to say their "I do's," Danica said, "Um, tomorrow — wait, no, what? You know what, that's one of those things. You can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen."

She added, "So you have to let it go and be like, 'Well, am I having fun today? Yep,' then life's good. I'll probably get proposed to tomorrow now."

