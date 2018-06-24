Danica Patrick's boyfriend Aaron Rodgers loves key lime tart

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick reveals the dessert her NFL star boyfriend is fond of

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick

That former American NASCAR driver Danica Patrick loves cooking is no secret. But Patrick has revealed that since she has retired from racing, she has more time to promote her health and fitness book Pretty Intense and also cooking for her family, especially her National Football League (NFL) star boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview to American website For The Win, she said: "Aaron loves the key lime tart. It's a raw dessert that requires no heat to make. Its ingredients include coconut milk fat, dates, almond flour, honey, lime juice and coconut butter."

In her book, Patrick has chapters that talk about having the right mindset and others with rigorous workout routines. And there is a separate section for food that are healthy breakfast options like main and side dishes, sauces and desserts, among others. Meanwhile, her personal favourite dessert is a cake. "The cake mug is so good, and you just top it with whatever you want. It only takes two minutes to cook, but it's cake," she said.

