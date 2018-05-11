Danica Patrick's dad nearly tackled boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

"Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him," said Patrick Sr



American NASCAR star Danica Patrick's father Terry recently revealed that he wanted to tackle National Football League side Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he got to know that his daughter is dating him.



"Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him," Patrick Sr, who is a Chicago Bears fan, told Autoweek magazine.



"I couldn't find it. He walked in and asked, 'Where is your jersey?' I told him I couldn't find it. He said, 'I would respect you a lot more if you had it on.' He's good about it. He knows. He is very intelligent and still has a sense of humour," added Terry. The couple confirmed their relationship in January.

