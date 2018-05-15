Daniel Christian inks deal with Melbourne for BBL

Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian has signed a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades, the franchise announced on Monday



Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian has signed a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades, the franchise announced on Monday. Christian's all-round skills (11 wickets and 217 runs) was instrumental in helping Hobart Hurricanes reach the final of BBL 2017-18.

The 35-year-old is currently representing the struggling Delhi in the ongoing T20. Besides the BBL and the IPL, Christian plies his trade for many other T20 leagues across the world. Announcing the signing Renegades coach Andrew McDonald said: "By signing Dan we know we've got a T20 player who has proven his ability around the world over a long period of time."

"He has the ability to change the game with his big hitting in the middle order. He also brings useful variations with the ball and plenty of experience bowling at the death so having that option gives the team added flexibility," he added.

Christian has aggregated 1091 runs and picked up 47 scalps in BBL's history. The seasoned campaigner has played 35 internationals for Australia, besides representing state sides New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

