Daniel Craig to bag 50 million pounds for James Bond film

Actor Daniel Craig will reportedly earn 50 million pounds for his role in the next James Bond film. He had reportedly got 37 million pounds for the 2015 Bond film Spectre. Craig's new deal will be thanks to an ­executive producer credit, endorsements and profits, as well as his wages, reports mirror.co.uk.

The film is likely to run for around two hours and 20 minutes, which would mean the 50-year-old ­banking 357,000 pounds per ­minute of screen time.

He will start five months of filming in December, ahead of a planned release in ­autumn next year.

He previously stated that he would rather "slash his wrists" than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he finished shooting Spectre and was exhausted.

Oscar-winner Danny Boyle will earn about ­seven million pounds for directing the as-yet-untitled film.

A film source said: "Daniel is raring to go out with a bang alongside Danny. They have been talking already about their visions and the practicalities once the cameras start rolling in December at Pinewood.

"Daniel is worth every penny given that Spectre made over 700 million pounds and Skyfall over 900 million pounds before they sold DVD, streaming and TV rights."

Craig's earnings far ­exceed his predecessors' with Sean Connery making seven million pounds for six official Bond movies.

George Lazenby netted 72,000 pounds for one outing. Roger Moore took home 17 million pounds for his seven films as the spy.

Timothy Dalton made four million pounds from two films before Pierce Brosnan's success in four adventures earned him 13 million pounds.

EON's Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the franchise's longtime producers, had said: "We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond."

