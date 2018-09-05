Daniel Craig to star in Rian Johnson's Knives Out

hollywood

Daniel Craig, best known for playing famed British spy James Bond in four films, will portray a detective who is assigned to solve a murder case in the new movie

Daniel Craig

Actor Daniel Craig has signed on as a lead in the murder mystery, "Knives Out". The indie thriller will be directed by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" helmer Rian Johnson, reported Deadline.

Craig, 50, best known for playing famed British spy James Bond in four films, will portray a detective who is assigned to solve a murder case in the new movie. The script has been penned by Johnson who will also produce the project alongside partner Ram Bergman.

The new film will mean that Craig's fifth outing as James Bond in another film will be delayed further. The as-yet-untitled film is likely to miss its release date of November 8, 2019 in the US after the departure of director Danny Boyle over "creative differences".

Johnson said Boyle's exit from Bond 25 gave him the opportunity to pursue Craig for his film. "I have been a huge fan and always wanted to work with him and as I worked on the script, trying to get it right, Ram and I were wringing our hands over who could be the detective," Johnson said.

"Then, serendipitously, we heard Daniel might have a small window, and it worked out. He's an actor of extraordinary range, and we are looking forward to the fun of finding that modern detective, and collaborating with Daniel on creating a new Poirot," he added.

"Knives Out" will begin shooting in November this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever