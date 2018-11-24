Daniel Radcliffe: I won't see Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in a theatre

hollywood

Daniel Radcliffe says he will never watch J.K. Rowling's sequel play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in a theatre

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he will never watch J.K. Rowling's sequel play "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" in a theatre. On the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" show, Daniel, who featured in the the play, admitted that he is not comfortable watching his movies and plays in theatres because he would be too concerned that he was being watched, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "I'm probably not going to, I don't have plans to, I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis. It would not be a relaxing evening at the theatre. I would feel like I was being watched for my reaction. "And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd."

Daniel took on the role of Potter when he was just eleven years old and played the titular character for ten years. Penned by J.K. Rowling, the play runs over two parts, with each spanning a massive 2 hours and 50 minutes across separate performances.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever