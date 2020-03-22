Daniele Rugani's partner Michela Persico has 'infinite fear' for unborn baby

Footballer Daniele Rugani's partner Michela Persico fears for her unborn baby after the couple tested positive for Coronavirus. The Juventus defender was infected of the virus on March 11.

Just a few days before the news of Rugani's diagnosis spread, the couple was preparing to announce that they were expecting their first child. In an interview to Italian magazine Chi, Michela, who is four months pregnant, said: "I still can't even talk about it. But at the moment I have to understand what will happen. I hope the virus does not affect my pregnancy. The doctors assured me there should be no problems. But put yourself in my shoes, I have an infinite fear."

The model admitted the isolation is hard to handle.

