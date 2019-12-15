Danielle Collins glad to live life on own terms

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American tennis star Danielle Collins, a semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open, wrote in a column for Tennishead website that she is glad about her decision to attend college rather than turn pro at an early age.

Talking about how she has lived life the way she wanted, Danielle wrote: "I don't think I was ready to turn pro when I was younger, just from a maturity standpoint. I also wanted to get an education. I wouldn't have been happy if I had turned pro at 17 or 18. There are a lot of players, who, when they were little, their parents made them into these child prodigies. It's not their choice. That's just the way they were brought up. I'm glad that everything has been on my terms and not on my parents' terms. I've got to make the choices on my own, what I want to do with my life."

