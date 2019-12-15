MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Danielle Collins glad to live life on own terms

Updated: Dec 15, 2019, 08:09 IST | A correspondent |

Danielle Collins opens up on how she has lived life the way she wanted

Danielle Collins at the Australian Open earlier this year. Pic/Getty Images
Danielle Collins at the Australian Open earlier this year. Pic/Getty Images

American tennis star Danielle Collins, a semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open, wrote in a column for Tennishead website that she is glad about her decision to attend college rather than turn pro at an early age.

Talking about how she has lived life the way she wanted, Danielle wrote: "I don't think I was ready to turn pro when I was younger, just from a maturity standpoint. I also wanted to get an education. I wouldn't have been happy if I had turned pro at 17 or 18. There are a lot of players, who, when they were little, their parents made them into these child prodigies. It's not their choice. That's just the way they were brought up. I'm glad that everything has been on my terms and not on my parents' terms. I've got to make the choices on my own, what I want to do with my life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK