Danielle Jonas reflects on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

hollywood

From a colourful Mehendi ceremony to hosting three elaborate wedding receptions, the couple has been on a wedding celebration spree ever since they got hitched on December 1

Pic Courtesy/ Danielle Jonas Instagram Account

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle opened up about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities, and it seems like she enjoyed every bit of it. From a colourful Mehendi ceremony to hosting three elaborate wedding receptions, the couple has been on a wedding celebration spree ever since they got hitched on December 1.

In an interview with US Weekly, Danielle said it was an awesome experience, adding that she particularly enjoyed the 'sangeet' ceremony. 'There was one night that's called the sangeet and you have to battle the families and you see who is the more dominant, and it was just fun having to, like, put on a show for each family,' she said.

Danielle also said that since the newlyweds have been busy hosting multiple post-wedding parties, it has been quite a while since the family spent some quality time together.

'We haven't seen them too much just because they're still doing their wedding thing, which is crazy. But she still looks great, you know? She must be so tired, but I know that they're happy and it was really exciting and such an experience,' she said.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals. After hosting three receptions- one in Delhi and two in Mumbai- the couple is reportedly set to host another one in Los Angeles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever