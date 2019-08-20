Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys win Cincinnati Masters titles

tennis

The ninth-seeded Russian finished with an ace after saving break points in the final game

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP

Cincinnati: Daniil Medvedev, coming off back-to-back ATP finals defeats, held off David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The ninth-seeded Russian finished with an ace after saving break points in the final game, lifting a first Masters 1000 trophy after settling for runner-up finishes to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafael Nadal in Montreal last weekend.

Amazing feeling

"To finally lift a trophy is just an amazing feeling," Medvedev said.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys came from a break down in both sets to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to win the WTA Cincinnati Masters. The 2017 US Open finalist picked up her second title this season after Charleston.



Madison Keys is all smiles

Prajnesh advances

In North Carolina, India's top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Winston Salem Open ATP 250 tournament with a straight set 6-3, 6-4 win over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. In the doubles event, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna lost to Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren 3-6, 3-6.





