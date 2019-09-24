Daniil Medvedev: Wife Daria helps me be a better person

US Open tennis finalist Daniil Medvedev has credited wife Daria for his recent success at the highest level, saying she is most special. "She [Daria] is my biggest support and helps me in all aspects of life. She was a junior player and did not do too badly. She was in the top 100, maybe even higher, No. 50 or 60. She played till she was 18 and always believed that I could be in the top 10," Medvedev told tennisworldusa.org.

"As a family, we work together to make me a better player and person. She is helping me to earn more. That’s our main goal. I understand she is most special," added the Russian champion, who won the St Petersburg Open on Sunday.

