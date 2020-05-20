Danish footballer Nicklas Bendnter reveals losing Rs 55 crore in poker passion

Danish footballer Nicklas Bendtner has revealed he lost a whopping GBP6million (approx R55 crore) in poker during his London stay. The former Arsenal star, 32, has been playing Texas Hold'Em since he was 19, but said he never had gambling issues.

He disclosed losing money in gambling on Bendtner and Philine, a Danish reality TV show he co-hosts with girlfriend Philine Roepstorff.

"I have lost lots of money, a totally unrealistic amount. I've been playing against a professional poker player since I was 19. It is difficult to put an amount on how much I have lost, but it is around 50 million Danish crowns [GBP6million]. This was on gambling, fun and trouble. I wouldn't say I've had a gambling problem at all. One night in London things got out of control," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news