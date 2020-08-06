Danish Kaneria reacts to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Twitter: Moment of great satisfaction

Following the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, tainted Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said it was a moment of great satisfaction and there is a wave of happiness all across the world.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the first brick of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Modi at the auspicious time or 'muhurat' in the holy city in the presence of saints, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction," Kaneria, who is a Hindu and an ethnic Gujarati, said on his official Twitter handle.

The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction. #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/wUahN0SjOk — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 5, 2020

He earlier posted the following on Twitter calling it a 'historical day for Hindus around the world.'

Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal. https://t.co/6rgyfR8y3N — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) August 5, 2020

Kaneria, who has played 61 Tests for Pakistan claiming 261 wickets, has been banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to a spot-fixing case.

He has, however, appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove the life ban and has sought permission to play domestic cricket.

