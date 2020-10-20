Danish Khan: The entertainment industry is a challenging place

Danish Khan, who has been a part of the TV show 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', says that he enjoys doing episodic roles. Elaborating further, he tells us, "I have always believed in myself and wanted to try episodic roles in my acting career. What I like about it, is how the performance is on a smaller scale, which gives me a chance to keep improving myself and give my best to my audience. I look forward to short, but challenging roles. I love being a part of the show when the camera and screen space is mine. At the same time, I also make sure that my appearance is not boring – it is important to have that fun factor to entertain viewers."

For an actor, facing challenges is a part of the profession and Danish feels that one needs to learn how to deal with rejections gracefully. He says, "You are keenly aware and sensitive to other people's judgements about yourself to the point where it can feel hard to let go of their energy or bounce back from rejection. The entertainment industry is a challenging place to be in, but if you really want to learn something in life, these challenges can be fun in their own way. And once you meet your dreams – you feel blessed and grateful. Every night brings a beautiful morning. Acting has always been my passion and I've been greatly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan ever since I was a kid. I adore him for his vast body of work and for the kind of person he is."

