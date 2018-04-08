Danniella Westbrook 'offers' fans selfies for free drinks

Danniella Westbrook offered fans selfies in return for 'free drinks' during her holiday in Mallorca



Picture courtesy/Danniella Westbrook Instagram account

Former "EastEnders" actress Danniella Westbrook, whose friends say is "homeless and skint", offered fans selfies in return for "free drinks" during her holiday in Mallorca.

"Danniella is a regular over here and she is often seen around the bars," a source told thesun.co.uk. "The last time she was here, she was making a scene and getting people to notice who she was. Danniella would then start chatting with them and if they wanted a photo, she told them they could if they bought her a drink.

"People were obliging and she had the biggest smile on her face. She had drinks coming at her left, right and centre. She might be a bit of a mess but she is an 'EastEnders' legend and people love her!"

- With inputs from IANS

