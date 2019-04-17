Danny Boyle boards Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories

hollywood

Danny Boyle is joining rock music biopic Creation Stories, about music mogul Alan McGee, as an executive producer.

Danny Boyle is joining rock music biopic Creation Stories, about music mogul Alan McGee, as an executive producer. The Kid director Nick Moran is attached to helm, Variety reported.

The movie narrates the story of McGee and his record label, Creation Records, which launched bands such as Oasis, Primal Scream and The Jesus & Mary Chain. The cast includes Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng.

Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh wrote the screenplay, based on McGee's autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.

Boyle directed 1996 film "Trainspotting", which was based on Welsh's 1993 novel of the same name. Ewen Bremner, who starred as Spud in "Trainspotting", will take on the role of McGee in the new project. The film, which starts shooting in late May in London, is being produced by casting director Dan Hubbard.

