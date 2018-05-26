Danny Boyle to direct next Bond film with Daniel Craig

MGM will release the film theatrically in the US on November 8, 2019, through its new joint venture for domestic theatrical distribution with Annapurna Pictures



Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle is to reunite with his "Trainspotting" actor Daniel Craig for the 25th Bond film. Boyle will also reunite with "Trainspotting" writer John Hodge, who is creating an original screenplay. Production is set to begin on December 3 at the UK's Pinewood Studios. Craig and Boyle will be working together after they made a short film for the 2012 London Olympics.

MGM will release the film theatrically in the US on November 8, 2019, through its new joint venture for domestic theatrical distribution with Annapurna Pictures. Universal will release internationally commencing with a traditional earlier release in the UK on October 25, 2019. Under this arrangement, MGM will retain digital and worldwide television distribution rights. Universal will also handle physical home entertainment distribution.

"We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise. We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor," Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, said in a statement to IANS.

President, Motion Picture Group Jonathan Glickman said that it is "incredibly gratifying to be releasing this film alongside the powerhouse team at Universal". Craig confirmed last August he would be returning to make his fifth Bond, having earlier starred in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre". Boyle's other current projects include "All You Need is Love", a Richard Curtis-scripted film that revolves around the music of The Beatles.

