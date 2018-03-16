Danny Boyle working on James Bond movie

Danny Boyle also said in the interview that John Hodge is expanding on an idea for Bond 25

"Slumdog Millionaire" fame director Danny Boyle is working on the next James Bond movie. The filmmaker said that he and the team are "working on a script right now", reports metro.co.uk. "And it all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now," he added.

Boyle also said in the interview that John Hodge is expanding on an idea for Bond 25. Hodge and Boyle have earlier collaborated on "Shallow Grave," "Trainspotting," "A Life Less Ordinary," "The Beach," "Trance," and "T2 Trainspotting."

"We've got an idea, John Hodge - the screenwriter - and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away," he said.

