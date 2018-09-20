Danny Boyle's yet untitled comedy film preponed

hollywood

Danny Boyle's upcoming directorial yet untitled comedy film which was scheduled to release on September 13, 2019, will now open much earlier on June 28 next year

Danny Boyle

Director Danny Boyle's upcoming directorial yet untitled comedy film which was scheduled to release on September 13, 2019, will now open much earlier on June 28 next year. Boyle, who dropped out of directing the "James Bond 25" movie recently, is teaming with screenwriter Richard Curtis for the comedy film, reports variety.com.

Backed by Universal Pictures, the film will focus on a struggling musician, played by Himesh Patel, and is set in the 1960s and 1970s. Curtis and Boyle will also produce, while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier serve as executive producers. Apart from Patel, the film includes actors Lily James and Kate McKinnon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever