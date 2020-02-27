Dare to denim

Got a big event, but are on a budget, can't repeat an outfit and only have time to run to your neighbourhood market? Well, if you can make it to Hill Road and Linking Road in Bandra West, then we've got you covered. Try out this too-cool-for-school style, which focuses on the summer essential — denim — with fun prints, along with quirky shoes and tasteful accessories.

Boyfriend jeans

Play it cool with a pair of baggy boyfriend jeans. The best part about the one we spot on Hill Road? It comes with a drawstring. The rolled-up bit at the end isn't OTT, or too distressed either. We're digging the basic design on it, though you can ask them to remove the yellow bit. We love that they have spacious pockets.

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Kaala chashma

A pair of shades can make or break your outfit. This pair of dark, round ones we spotted on Linking Road comes with a subtle pattern on the rims, which will add an edge to your cool vibe. We like that they are basic and don't have embellishments, or it would take away from your outfit.

Cost Rs 100

Sassy halter

Go all out with this bold but uber-cute denim top, peppered with small embroidered patches that you can get changed or removed while buying from Linking Road. It comes with adjustable straps that aren't too thin and can be fastened with the help of a zip at the back. The halter has a hint of distressed material, which looks tasteful and goes well with the jeans. Opt for bra straps in a similar or contrasting shade that will pair well with the top. Skip the whites.

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Happy feet

These red slip-ons we spotted on Hill Road add a splash of colour to the outfit, and the bow on top only adds to the look. If you're more comfortable with sneakers, then these flashy sneakers in black or white with a touch of gold work well.

Cost Rs 150 onwards

Black is back

A pack of eight thin, adjustable black rings, that can be worn in pattern across one or both hands, adds a quirky touch to your look — we recommend just this if you're wearing the sneakers. Otherwise, add a pair of basic black round earrings or these shiny ones we spotted at Linking Road.

Cost Rs 50 (each)

Colour me red

Add a splash of colour with this bag from Hill Road that's just big enough to fit your wallet, phone, charger and lipstick. With an adjustable strap that enables you to wear it crossbody, the smattering of tiny maple leaves in black balances the shock of red.

Cost Rs 150

Shrug it out

A shrug is quintessential for daily wear or when you are using public transport. Grab a sheer one like this blue and white number from Hill Road. It's flimsy, so you won't feel icky, and we like that it has tassles at the bottom.

Cost Rs 100

