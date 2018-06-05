Daria Kasatkina shocks Caroline Wozniacki, says she didn't expect to enter quarters
The Russian stunned World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
Caroline Wozniacki during her match against Daria Kasatkina yesterday. Pics/Getty Images
Daria Kasatkina admitted yesterday that reaching her first Slam quarter-final was such a shock that she almost left herself homeless in Paris. The Russian stunned World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
However, despite being assured of $380,000 euros (Rs 3 crore approx) by reaching the last-eight at the French Open, the World No. 14 had only booked accommodation until Tuesday. "My house which I rent expired today, and I have to change to the hotel," she revealed after reeling off three straight games in just 17 minutes to finish her tie against Wozniacki which was suspended at 3-3 in the second set overnight because of darkness.
Daria Kasatkina of Russia celebrates her win over Wozniacki
Kerber in quarter-finals
Meanwhile, German 12th seed Angelique Kerber reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time with a 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Caroline Garcia. Kerber, who also made the last eight in 2012, had lost in the first round in Paris in the last two years.
World No. 1 Halep cruises
World No. 1 Simona Halep routed Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the third time. Halep won in 59 minutes with the second set taking just 22 minutes. She will face former World No. 1 Kerber for a place in the semi-finals.
