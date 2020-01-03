Dark horse of drinks

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dark rum is a go-to drink during the winter as it keeps you warm, helping you cope with the nip in the air. It also brings along with it a nostalgic quality; Old Monk is often the first spirit that many start their drinking escapades with, thanks to its pocket-friendly price. And they swear by the rule that no winter is complete without Old Monk and Coke. Here are heady concoctions you can enjoy as winter closes, as well as the bars that are serving it neat for as cheap as '20 for 30 ml.

Thai high

Condensed milk, tea and dark rum isn't a conventional mix, but it's natural to put together two things that keep us warm — tea and dark rum. So, this pub has mixed Thai black tea with dark rum. "I switched from drinking coffee to sipping on Thai iced tea when I was in Thailand. We would add dark rum to it on chilly evenings in Bangkok," Andrew Hyman, mixologist and bar lead, says.

At Nara, BKC and Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Call 61378080

Cost Rs 850

Coffee love

Listen up, coffee lovers. This BKC eatery is whipping up a delish cocktail that uses coffee, the humble common man's winter drink, and dark rum, with a hint of citrus. "Our old fashioned drink has rum infused with coffee and orange for 44 days. Seasoned with bitters, this cocktail is complex, as it offers the perfect balance of sweet from the rum, bitter from the coffee and citrus from the orange," assistant bar manager Merwyn Alphonso, says.

At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9222222800

Cost Rs 950

Mojito mania

Sweet flavours can enhance the smokiness of rum, especially if it's India's beloved Old Monk. This quality is what a Lower Parel eatery has tapped into for their special winter concoction, Old Monk mojito. "In India, it enjoys a cult status amongst the youth. And so, we wanted to offer youngsters the perfect balance of rum, orange bitters, mint sprigs, lime wedges, soda and sugar," says Prashant Issar, co-founder of Ishaara.

At Ishaara, third floor, Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road,

Lower Parel. time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 450

How the Irish drink it

Here's a refreshingly unique way to enjoy rhe iconic brand — with fresh pineapple juice, activated charcoal and a dash of lime, which is what this Irish pub is serving. "The popularity among patrons inspired me to add a modern touch without hampering its authenticity. I found that fresh pineapple juice enhances the flavour of rum. The addition of the activated charcoal adds a modern touch," explains head bartender Sameer Shelar about the quirky-looking drink.

At The Irish House, Bandra West. BKC, Lower Parel. time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 7045695002

Cost Rs 325

On the sweeter side

For those who prefer sugar-heavy drinks, try the sugarcane-inspi­red Old Monk concoction in Colaba, aptly called reborn. "People serve ginger or mint in sugarcane juice. We were inspired by that but substituted it with pineapple and rum, a classic combination. The flavours resonate of a familiar taste. With the festive season coming to a close, people are looking to start their year on a healthy note," says Pratik Angre, beverage head and sommelier.

At The Table, Kalapesi Trust Building, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 5.30 pm to 1 am

Call 22825000

Cost Rs 750

A heady punch

Giving a cheery vibe to their tea and rum mix, a Mahalaxmi pub and bar has conc­octed a monk's tea punch. "Everyone has a fond memory of drinking the spirit on chilly winter nights. We wanted to make a refreshing drink that could be enjoyed throughout the year. So, we've gone for the cranberry juice and lemongrass black tea combination," says Somnath Bhattacharya, COO of deGustibus Hospitality.

At Tote Talli, Gate 5 and 6, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Time 6 pm to 1.30 am

Call 7506425004

Cost Rs 335

Molecular musings

Adding a twist to their rum-drink, this Khar tapas bar has stayed true to its "farm to foam" approach with psychotic technic, where they use fresh Kerala coconut and egg white to create foam using cream chargers. They blend this with Old Monk. "Coconut and dark rum work wonderfully together; the drink has a good mix of sweet and sour notes along with the evergreen taste of Old Monk. Rum in the winter is great," says mixologist Vaibhav Salvi.

At Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Plot 99, SV Road, Khar.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 9324191366

Cost Rs 450

Bite into rum

. Indulge in the ultimate boozy chocolate cake this winter as this eatery whips up an extremely potent and heavy mix of Nutella, layers of chocolate cake and plenty of Old Monk.

At Monkey Bar, Summerville, Junction Of 14th & 33rd Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Time 6 pm to 1.30 am

Call 26005215

Cost Rs 295

. Give your drink a healthy spin and go for this fruit cocktail that includes fresh seasonal fruits soaked in rum. These infused fruits are then flambéed before they are served with rum as a tribute to the popular rum brand. Even the glass it's served in has been carved out of an Old Monk bottle.

At D:OH! All Day Dining & Bar, Unit 2A, Ground Floor, Fun Republic, Andheri and Thane.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 62372830

Cost Rs 295

Easy on the pocket

. Spend an evening sipping on Old Monk and Coke of 30 ml for '20.

At Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Chembur Gaothan.

Time 12 pm to 3 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 8828484820

. Get the first 30 ml at '130 and second at '21.

At Hoppipola, Galleria Shopping Center, Hiranandani Garden, Powai. Also in Malad West and Khar.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 8080939702

Cost Rs 130

