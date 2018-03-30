Darren Lehmann: My family and I have had to deal with a lot of abuse and it's taken its toll

Coach Darren Lehmann to quit after final Test v South Africa beginning today; says it's the right thing to do for Australian cricket to move forward



A tearful Darren Lehmann said yesterday he would quit as coach of the scandal-tainted Australia team after the fourth Test in South Africa beginning today. "This will be my last Test as head coach of the Australian cricket team," Lehmann told the media on match eve. "Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest. After seeing events in the media today with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the feeling is that Australian cricket needs to move forward and this is the right thing to do. I really felt for Steve and, as you see, I'm crying in front of the media. All the players are really hurting."

CA pays tribute

Speaking in Johannesburg soon after Darren Lehmann's announcement, Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland paid tribute to the coach: "Darren provided fantastic service and has been part of a very successful team that has achieved a lot during his time. I have seen the pride in which he has gone about his work and the love he has for the job and his incredible work ethic. He genuinely loves and respects his players."

Lehmann, 48, who was due to leave after the 2019 Ashes series, is going despite being cleared of any role in the ball-tampering scandal. Lehmann added: "As a team we know we've let so many people down and for that we're truly sorry. The players involved have been handed down very serious sentences and they know they must face the consequences. They have made a grave mistake but they are not bad people.

Family abuse intolerable

"It's not just the players who have suffered, though. My family and I have copped a lot of abuse over the last week and it's taken its toll. Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013, but critics now accuse him of overseeing a toxic culture that has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap. After being appointed, Lehmann's response when asked to list his top three priorities, was: "Probably win, win, win, for a start."

Lehmann became coach after Australia sacked the first foreigner to hold the post, South African Mickey Arthur, on the eve of an Ashes series. A respected former batsman, who played 27 Tests and 117 ODIs for Australia, Lehmann was seen as an antidote to disciplinarian Arthur. Australia lost Lehmann's first Ashes series in charge but later in 2013, they crushed England 5-0. He won 30 Tests as coach, lost 19 and drew eight.

