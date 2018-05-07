Darren Lehmann reveals his worry for banned trio

Former Australia men's cricket coach Darren Lehmann has revealed that he worries daily about the banned cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft



Former Australia men's cricket coach Darren Lehmann has revealed that he worries daily about the banned cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Lehmann, who was replaced by Justin Langer as head coach of the Australian men's team on May 3, is hoping the three players will return to international cricket once their punishments are served, reports Cricket Australia.

"They are all good young men, I feel for the three players especially, they're fantastic and I worry about them day-in, day-out," Lehmann told Radio FIVEaa. "I hope they come back and play for Australia because they're fantastic young men and they've paid the price. For me, Australian cricket is the most important thing and hopefully everyone can get back and play the right type of cricket that makes everyone respect and enjoy the Australian cricket team again," he added.

Lehmann hopes that everyone will forgive Smith, Warner and Bancroft. "It's been a tough six weeks for myself, but I put myself in David Warner's shoes, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith' they've been to hell and back, haven't they? Hopefully, everyone forgives them. I'm sure they will. They're bloody good human beings and I love them dearly," Lehmann said.

"I speak to them quite a lot. It's a case of keeping in contact because I worry about them. They're going okay," he shared. Former skipper Steve Smith, along with former vice-captain David Warner, was barred from all international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia for their roles in an attempt to scuff the ball during the third Test of the recently-concluded four-match series against South Africa.

