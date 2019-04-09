Darshan Kumar: Sometimes I wish I had someone guiding me

bollywood

Darshan Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is his third collaboration with Omung, after Sarbjit

Darshan Kumar

Actor Darshan Kumar says the film industry requires extreme hard work consistently but believes things would have been different if he had someone guiding him along the way. The actor, who gained prominence with Priyanka Chopra starrer "Mary Kom", says a little support from people in Bollywood would be extremely beneficial.

"In this industry, when you're not from a film background, you need guidance. Someone who can tell you what to do, when. It takes time to understand everything and you learn from your mistakes," Darshan told PTI. "Sometimes you get something good but you can't judge it properly but the other person, who's from the industry, knows these things well and can guide you well. Sometimes I miss this guidance. If someone is there to give me support, it'll be great."

Though the actor featured in a cameo in Salman Khan's "Tere Naam", it took him nearly a decade to land a meaty role in Omung Kumar's "Mary Kom", where he played Priyanka's husband. Darshan says the biggest struggle for any performer is to land a good script. "Every actor struggles to find a good script. That's my struggle too. To work hard on my character and wait for the best. If you work hard and you are passionate, you can achieve anything in this industry. "But you have to give it your all, you don't have the luxury to (be complacent). I wake up early and keep working till late at night. The competition is high, you have to keep at it."

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is his third collaboration with Omung, after "Sarbjit". The film features him as a journalist and stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. The timing of the film's release - just before the general elections - has drawn the ire of the opposition parties, who have called it as a propaganda piece. The actor, however, says the film is simply "an inspiring journey." "People are saying it's propaganda because it is releasing closer to the elections. But every producer wants to release their films at the right time. "We have Diwali, Christmas and Eid releases and our producer thought since the film was ready, this was the right time to release it."

