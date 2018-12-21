Darshan Raval to croon one of the songs for Rajinikanth's Petta

music

The soundtrack has been composed by multi-talented Anirudh, who will be seen working with the superstar for the first time

Rajinikanth

Global music giant Sony Music has acquired the music rights of what is touted to be the biggest film of 2019 featuring Superstar Rajinikanth and music by Anirudh. This is the first time the young multi-talented Anirudh will be working with Superstar Rajinikanth and their fans can’t keep calm! Petta produced by Sun Pictures, presented by Mr. Kalanidhi Maran and directed by Karthik Subbaraj hits screens in Jan 2019. The album will be available in 3 languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

This Anirudh musical has 11 songs and in the Hindi version ,one of the songs is a love ballad rendered by Darshan Raval. Says Darshan, " I am super excited to be working with the best in the industry, this is like a dream come true to lend your voice to the Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Anirudh understand the pulse of the audiences and I am sure the entire album will be a huge hit."

Adds on Ashok Parwani, Head South , Sony Music India, " It is a proud moment for us, this is our second association with Rajini Sir and working with Anirudh is like home coming. The music from the album is something that will connect with audiences across the globe and we are confident that this will top charts across languages."

