Darshan Raval to release a Happy Love single called Do Din

Heartthrob Darshan Raval who has been in the news for giving Bollywood the biggest songs this year is all set to release his new independent single "Do Din".

His social has been abuzz with how people around him have been nudging him to work on a happy love song as he known to present fans with music that is soul stirring and sad love.

However his new single Do Din to be released next week , is a fun song with a dance groove that will bring an instant smile to your face and will make you want to get up and dance.

Written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Darshan Raval , Denny Thakrar , the song will be shot in Mumbai’s iconic Liberty theatre.

Says Darshan," I cant believe how everyone around wants me to work on a happy love song. I always thought I am the master of sad love, so now with this feedback, I am working and trying to change the way I think. So get ready for a love song that will add an extra beat to your heart".

