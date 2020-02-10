Darsheel Safary: To everyone, I am still that child

As the 22-year-old actor talks about his brush with theatre, one can see flashes of the buck-toothed kid who, 13 years ago, had become an overnight star with Taare Zameen Par. "Kaise Karenge? and Two Adorable Losers are comic capers. So, people are telling me, 'Thank God you will make the audience laugh now, after you made them sob in Taare Zameen Par,'" grins Darsheel Safary, talking about his two plays lined up this month.

All of nine when he shared screen space with Aamir Khan in the drama, Safary knew that he wanted to pursue acting thereon. One would imagine that the raging success of the 2008 film would have eased his way into the industry, but the youngster says that, over a decade on, he is still struggling to shed that image. "Years have passed, but to everyone, I am still that child. They [continue to] associate me with the role. They are shocked to see how I look today."

Darsheel Safary played a dyslexic child in the Aamir Khan-starrer

When not rehearsing for his plays, the young actor does the rounds of auditions for "cool, out-of-the-box" roles. "I have been having a series of meetings and narrations. But until everything is finalised, there is no point talking about them," says Safary, who burnt his fingers in 2017 with Quickie. The coming-of-age film was touted to be his debut vehicle as a leading hero but did not take off. Wiser after the episode, he states, "I am focussing on theatre now. It is helping me as an actor; it has made me more confident and alert."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates